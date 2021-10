An aurora is pictured below the International Space Station as it was orbiting 274 miles above the southern Pacific Ocean just south of Auckland Island, New Zealand.

In the foreground (from left) are, the Soyuz MS-19 crew ship docked to the Rassvet module and the Soyuz MS-18 crew ship docked to the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module.

iss065e455153 (Oct. 9, 2021) - larger image



