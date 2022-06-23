The Overview Effect, A Catalyst For Systems Change (Part IV) - A Planetary Level Paradigm Shift

How does democratizing access to space relate to such systems change? And, how would the transformation of single individuals result in a global-level shift in beliefs and behavior?

As Nicole Stott beautifully described in this interview with the Executive Director of Space for Humanity, Rachel Lyons, the trip to space should act as a stepping stone to continuing to use what we have gained from the experience. At an individual level, we have seen the transformative power of the Overview Effect in motivating one to take action here on Earth. We witness this in how Nicole Stott, a veteran NASA astronaut with two spaceflights, one spacewalk, and 104 days living and working in space, founded the Space for Art Foundation, which creatively combines the awe and wonder of her spaceflight experience with her artwork to inspire everyone's appreciation of our role as crewmates here on spaceship Earth.20 We also observe this in how Ron Garan, a NASA astronaut who spent 178 days in space, traveled more than 71 million miles during 2,842 orbits of our planet and accomplished four spacewalks. Ron continues to champion his "orbital perspective" message to create a cleaner, safer, and more peaceful world, from representing Manna as one of ten global innovators in the field of water purification to his role as advisor to the social business movement.

Such meaningful stories make clear how the impact of the trip to space for an individual does not stay insulated from the world around them. Democratizing access to space will allow for the emergence of more ripples, where the insights gained from the Overview Effect are propagated in the environments they are embedded in. In doing so, the transformation experienced by single individuals can become amplified into paradigm shifts throughout society and our whole planet.

