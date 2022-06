The Nile Delta is pictured from the International Space Station at an altitude of 262 miles above the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Israel.

The sun's glint beams off the Rosetta and the Damietta branches of the Nile River at the base of the Nile Delta.

iss067e090312 (May 29, 2022) - Larger image

#OverviewEffect



