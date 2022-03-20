The Moon As Seen From Earth Orbit

Matthias took these Moon shots from the International Space Station's seven-windowed Cupola. He posted these images to his social media on 17 March 2022 with the caption:

The Moon. So close, yet so far - but not for much longer! 🌕 As I took these Moon shots from Cupola, I couldn't help but imagine what it would feel like to fly in Orion to the Gateway, propelled by the European Service Module. With the first uncrewed Artemis flight coming up, it's clear: we are going 💪🚀

Credit: NASA/ESA-M.Maurer

ID: iss066e146279

