The International Space Station's Orbital Viewport

Thomas Pesquet: Playing with the fish-eye lens, and capturing all seven windows.

The International Space Station seen through the eyes of a fish... or a fish-eye lens at least. The only private space in this big shared environment, is our cabins! There's no first class on ISS so everyone has the same commodities. More than enough for a 6-month stay.

La Cupola... ça ferait une photo de profil sympa non ? La Station spatiale internationale passée au fish-eye 🐡 Dans l'ordre, vous avez ma cabine (le seul endroit privé de chaque astronaute, pas très grand mais largement suffisant pour un séjour de 6 mois), Oleg dans le laboratoire Columbus, la Cupola, et un invité mystère : mon scaphandre qui se remet des 3 sorties récentes :)

Credits: ESA/NASA-T. Pesquet Larger image



