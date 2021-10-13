The Iberian Peninsula As Seen From The ISS

Thomas Pesquet: It is #12Octubre, Spain's national day, and here's the whole of the Iberian peninsula in one picture, including Spain and its neighbouring Portugal, from the strait of Gibraltar and the Atlantic coast to the Pyrenees.

I had to use the wide-angle lens to get this though, maybe it is cheating?

Toute la péninsule ibérique du détroit de Gibraltar aux Pyrénées ! OK il a fallu tricher au grand angle, mais ça me donne l'occasion de souhaiter une joyeuse fête nationale à l'Espagne et de saluer le Portugal voisin 👋

El #12Octubre es la Fiesta Nacional de España, así que aquí tenéis una fotografía de la Península Ibérica cubriendo la mayor parte de España y Portugal. Desde Gibraltar y la costa atlántica hasta los Pirineos.

Credits: ESA/NASA-T. Pesquet larger image



