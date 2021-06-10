Talking To A Dragon Cargo Droid On FInal Approach

Thomas Pesquet: Usually we clean up the Space Station on Saturday, but yesterday we had a new arrival: the SpaceX Cargo Dragon, so we spent all day unpacking.

Some experiments need immediate attention, so after unpacking we got to work on the science too! On my first mission Proxima, the SpaceX Cargo Dragon flew close to the Station and then we grabbed it with the robotic arm and manoeuvred it to its docking port. This is the new upgraded model that docks automatically (like the Russian Progress). It is very similar to the Crew Dragon that flew us here, but instead of people it brings up supplies!

Qui dit cargo ravitailleur, dit provisions et équipements scientifiques. On a passé le samedi à ranger : répertoriage minutieux avant ET après stockage, déballage, tri, liaisons avec le Centre de contrôle, course contre la montre pour transférer les boîtes de pétri et autres échantillons qui doivent être conservées dans les congélateurs... Les opérations ont mobilisé tout l'équipage, et chacun avait un rôle bien précis pour ne pas se flotter dessus et perdre un temps précieux !

Credits: ESA/NASA-T. Pesquet larger image

