Sunset/Sunrise As Seen From Orbit

Images of a sunset/sunrise seen from the International Space Station. ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer captured and posted these images to his social channels on 23 January 2022 with the caption:

The beauty of a sunset / sunrise. This thin layer of atmosphere is what makes our planet unique and provides the basis for all life From space it seems more fragile, prone, unguarded and vulnerable than the scent of perfume.

Credit: ESA/NASA-M.Maurer

ID: iss066e103008

