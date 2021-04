The sun's glint beams off the Atlantic Ocean as the International Space Station soared 271 miles above the southern coast of Argentina.

In the foreground, is "Dextre," or Special Purpose Dexterous Manipulator, the robotic hand from the Canadian Space Agency for fine-tuned robotic maintenance activities outside of the orbiting lab.

iss064e053054 (April 5, 2021) - Larger image



Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.