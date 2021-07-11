Sun Glinting Off The Thames As Viewed From Orbit

Thomas Pesquet: In case you're not tired of seeing London yet, this picture highlights it in a different way: see how the sunset shines off the Thames river and brings the attention to the capital city in particular.

England has a home match against Italy tonight for the UEFA Euro cup final. I am impartial, so no stress for me when the penalty kicks will come. The best thing about being European is you can belong together and be brothers yet have pride in your country... and some friendly competition never hurts Tim Peake and Luca Parmitano 😉.

Au détour d'un survol européen, le ☀️ est venu se refléter sur la Tamise et en particulier sur l'emplacement de Londres... Tous les regards sont, une fois de plus décidement, tournés vers la capitale et son stade Wembley ce soir pour la finale de l'@Euro2020... y compris depuis l'orbite basse de la Terre ;) Personnellement je n'ai pas de favoris : au moins, quand ça va se finir encore aux tirs au but, j'en profiterai sans aucun stress - il paraît qu'il vaut mieux éviter le stress le plus possible dans la Station spatiale 😇 Bonne chance à la Squadra Azzurra et aux ! 💪 🇮🇹

Credits: ESA/NASA-T. Pesquet Larger image

