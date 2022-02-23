S.S. Piers Sellers On Final Approach Over The Australian Outback

ISS crew: "Welcomed the S.S. Piers Sellers cargo vehicle to the International Space Station yesterday."

"Great views watching it approach starting over the Australian outback and then grabbing it with the Canadian Space Agency robotic arm. It'll be busy unpacking, but NASA Astronauts up here can't wait to get started on all the new science on board covering all the "-ologies"...from research on the molecular mechanism behind cell aging to modeling flammability of advanced materials. We hear there might also be ice cream treats on board so all in all a great day."



