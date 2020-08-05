Sri Lanka And India Seen At Night From Orbit

The island nation of Sri Lanka and the brightly-lit southern tip of India feature in this photograph from the International Space Station.

This portion of the Indian sub-continent is surrounded by three major water bodies including the Laccadive Sea to the west, the Indian Ocean to the south and Bay of Bengal to the east. A starry sky and an atmospheric glow frame the Earth's horizon.

iss063e058166 (July 24, 2020) - Larger image



