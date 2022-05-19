SpaceX Dragon Freedom Docked To The Harmony Module

The forward end of the SpaceX Dragon Freedom crew ship, with its nosecone open, is pictured docked to the Harmony module's space-facing port on the International Space Station.

Harmony also connects three laboratory modules, including the Columbus lab from ESA (European Space Agency), the Kibo lab from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), and the Destiny lab from NASA.

iss067e059474 (May 17, 2022) - larger image



Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.



