Space Station's Prichal Module With Egypt Below

Russian Prichal module captured by ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer aboard the International Space Station when flying over Egypt and the Red Sea.

Matthias posted this image to his social media channels on 14 February 2022 with the caption:

Hello Prichal 👋 This spherical Russian module arrived in November and is seen attached to the Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module as we fly over the Red Sea and Egypt. Early tomorrow morning (around 04:00 GMT/05:00 CET) another Russian spacecraft will liftoff for the Station. Launching from Baikonur, the Progress 80 cargo craft will carry nearly 3000 kg of food, fuel and supplies to the International Space Station and is expected to dock to the Russian Poisk Mini-Research Module (not shown here) after a two-day journey.

ID: iss066e099644

Credit: ESA/NASA-M.Maurer

Larger image



Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.



