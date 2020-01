NASA astronaut Jessica Meir takes an out-of-this-world "space-selfie" during a spacewalk she conducted with NASA astronaut Christina Koch (out of frame) to install new lithium-ion batteries that store and distribute power collected from solar arrays on the station's Port-6 truss structure.

iss061e126557 (Jan. 15, 2020) - larger image

