Soyuz MS-19 Departs

The Soyuz MS-19 crew ship departs the International Space Station

The Soyuz MS-19 crew ship, carrying three Expedition 66 crew members, departs the International Space Station after undocking from the Rassvet module. The Soyuz crew ship would parachute to a landing in Kazakhstan just over four hours later with NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Roscosmos cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov.

iss067e000259 (March 30, 2022) - larger image



