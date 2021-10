The Soyuz MS-18 crew ship departs the ISS.

On board were Soyuz Commander Oleg Novitskiy and spaceflight participants Yulia Peresild and Klim Shipenko, is pictured departing the vicinity of the International Space Station as both spacecraft were orbiting 263 miles above the Pacific Ocean off the coast of far eastern Russia.

iss066e001176 (Oct. 17, 2021) - larger image

