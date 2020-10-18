Soyuz MS-17 Launch As Seen From The Space Station

@ivan_mks63 'Favor' crew, congratulations on the successful launch! The flight seen from space looks even cooler than from the Earth! Getting ready to welcome #SoyuzMS17 in just 2.5 hours!

FYI this is what a Progress launch looks like from orbit.

Timelapse of the Russian Progress MS-10 cargo spacecraft launched on 16 November 2018 at 18:14 GMT from Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, taken by ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst from the International Space Station.

