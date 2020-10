The Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft, with Expedition 64 crew members Kate Rubins of NASA and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, approaches the International Space Station for a docking to the Rassvet module.

This photograph was taken as both spacecraft were orbiting above Morocco.

iss063e107170 (Oct. 14, 2020) - Larger image



