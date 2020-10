Iss064e000143 (Oct. 21, 2020) - Larger image



The Soyuz MS-16 crew ship, with Expedition 63 crewmates Chris Cassidy of NASA and Roscosmos cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, departs the International Space Station moments after undocking from the Rassvet module. The trio would parachute to Earth inside the Soyuz' descent module just a few hours later. Iss064e000143 (Oct. 21, 2020) - Larger image



