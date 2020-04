The Expedition 63 crew, with NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Roscosmos cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, approaches the International Space Station inside the Soyuz MS-16 crew ship.

Both spacecraft were orbiting above the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Peru.

iss062e140338 (March 9, 2020) - Larger image



