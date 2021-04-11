Soyuz Launch As Seen From Orbit

Sergey Kud-Sverchkov @KudSverchkov #SoyuzMS18 crewed spacecraft was launched today from the Baikonur Cosmodrome this morning.

For the first time I managed to capture Soyuz-2 rocket in flight! Half a year ago, the same rocket sent our spacecraft into orbit, and today I'm looking at it from an altitude of 420 km.

Cosmonauts Sergei Ryzhikov and Sergei @KudSverchkov captured the flight of the Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle with the Yu.A. Gagarin "(#СоюзМС18 ) from the International Space Station. Now the flight of the spacecraft is proceeding normally, the condition of the crew is good.



РОСКОСМОС @roscosmos

Космонавты Сергей Рыжиков и Сергей @KudSverchkov запечатлели полёт ракеты-носителя «Союз-2.1а» с пилотируемым кораблем «Ю.А. Гагарин» (#СоюзМС18) с борта Международной космической станции. Сейчас полет космического корабля проходит штатно, состояние экипажа хорошее.

