Soyuz And MLM Seen Against An Earthly Aurora

Thomas Pesquet: Space weather is actually a real thing! Amongst others ESA can predict when aurora are more likely to occur.

Space weather is important as it predicts solar events and their effects on satellite orbits and space operations. Just like with normal weather we cannot change it, but we can prepare for outbursts of space weather.

On a toujours une météo spatiale spectaculaire 👌 D'ailleurs ce n'est pas une expression inventée par les astronautes en mal de vent et de pluie, c'est une authentique discipline scientifique ! Indispensable notamment pour détecter les éruptions solaires... et donc se préparer pour éviter des dégâts aux satellites dont on se sert tous les jours sur Terre ️📱📡📺

Credits: ESA/NASA-T. Pesquet



