South Pacific Ocean As Seen From The Space Station

The International Space Station was orbiting 267 miles above the south Pacific Ocean east of New Zealand when this photograph was taken from a window on the seven-windowed cupola.

Matthias posted this image to his social media on 23 December with the caption:

What a beautiful view of the south Pacific Ocean & New Zealand! I visited it during my #RoundTheWorld trip & it actually reminds me that Christmas is celebrated very differently around the world, as in New Zealand, Christmas comes in the middle of summer.

Credit: NASA/ESA ID: iss066e085159



