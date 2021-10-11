Smoke From The La Palma Volcano As Seen From The ISS

Thomas Pesquet Bright orange lava sticks out an night, and drak grey smoke and ash sticks out during the day. The LaPalma volcano in the Canary Islands is making itself known to the world.

#LaPalma de jour et de nuit montre 2 visages très différents, entre les coulées de lave brillantes et le panache de fumée sombre. Ce volcan aux Îles Canaries fait beaucoup parler de lui en ce moment 😳

Lava de color naranja brillante por la noche, humo y ceniza de color gris oscuro durante el día. El volcán de #LaPalma en Canarias se da a conocer al mundo. #TodosConLaPalma#VendrediVolcan 🌋

Credits: ESA/NASA-T. Pesquet Larger image

