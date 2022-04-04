SLS On The Launch Pad As Seen From Orbit

The International Space Station was orbiting just off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida, about 260 miles above the Atlantic Ocean when Expedition 67 Flight Engineer Raja Chari photographed NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

The agency's two launch pads, 39A (at top) and 39B (at bottom), are clearly seen on the beach. Standing at launch pad 39B is NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft atop. The rocket is being prepared for the uncrewed Artemis I mission "that will demonstrate NASA's commitment and capacity to extend humanity's presence on the Moon - and beyond."

iss067e000331 (March 30, 2022) - Larger image



