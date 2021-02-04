Sequencing DNA In Orbit

Expedition 64 Flight Engineer Kate Rubins is pictured sequencing DNA



NASA astronaut and Expedition 64 Flight Engineer Kate Rubins is pictured during DNA sequencing activities aboard the International Space Station for an experiment that seeks to diagnose medical conditions and identify microbes. Rubins was the first astronaut to sequence DNA in space in 2016, eventually sequencing over 2 billion base pairs of DNA when she was an Expedition 48 Flight Engineer.

iss064e025418 (Jan. 22, 2021) - larger image



