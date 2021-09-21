Santorini Viewed From Orbit

Thomas Pesquet: I love the look of Santorini from space, is it about to take a large bite and swallow the Tholos Naftilos volcano whole? The boat on the left looks like it was traveling very fast towards the natural harbour.

An age-old volcano eruption here could have been the inspiration for the myth of Atlantis, one theory goes. After its eruption a whole civilisation might have been lost to the sea, when you see it like this, it is an interesting theory, and all the more interesting that the eruptions made this natural harbour.

Vu d'ici, on pourrait croire que Santorin va avaler Néa Kaméni et les îles environnantes ! L'archipel de Santorin est formé sur un volcan dont la caldeira s'est effondrée sous le niveau de la mer Méditerranée. Ce volcan pourrait être à l'origine du mythe de l'Atlantide, après qu'une très forte éruption a détruit les villes qui prospéraient sur l'île. Une théorie débattue mais assez fascinante quand on regarde l'archipel depuis l'espace

Credits: ESA/NASA-T. Pesquet/W. Harold Larger image

