Cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov (attached to the bottom left portion of the Prichal docking module) and Anton Shkaplerov (attached to the top right of Prichal).

They are shown working to configure and activate Russia's newest module with the Russian segment of the International Space Station during a seven-hour and 11-minute spacewalk.

iss066e122050 (Jan. 19, 2022) - larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.