The trash-filled ISS Progress 75 (75P) resupply ship, with the full Moon above the Earth's horizon, is pictured separating from the International Space Station shortly after undocking from the Zvezda service module.

The 75P had spent just over a year attached to Zvezda.

iss065e007768 (April 27, 20211) - larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.