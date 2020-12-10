Pandemic Comfort Food In Space

Look closely: Wasabi peas, Ocean Spray Crasins, apricots, French's yellow mustard, Smuckers strawberry jam, and of course, Sriracha sauce - with Huggies velcroed on the wall to clean up astro faces after eating.

NASA caption: Four Expedition 64 crew members are pictured relaxing after a meal at the end of the work day inside the Unity module. From left are, NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, Roscosmos cosmonaut and station Commander Sergey Ryzhikov, JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Kud-Sverchkov.

iss064e009895 (Dec. 4, 2020) - Larger image

