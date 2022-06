The Milky Way Over Vanatu

This long-duration photograph was taken from the International Space Station at an altitude of 259 miles above the island nation of Vanuatu northeast of Australia.

The Milky Way is pictured above Earth's atmospheric glow blanketing the planet's horizon.

iss067e099531 (May 30, 2022) - larger image

Date Created: 2022-05-30

#OverviewEffect

