Orbital View Of The English Channel

Thomas Pesquet: See how close France and the United Kingdom are to each other. Despite all that has changed, the geographical location is the same as when I first flew to space on the Proxima mission in 2017.

En un cliché, le Pas-de-Calais et la plus petite distance entre le Royaume-Uni et l'Europe. Il me semble qu'elle a un peu grandi depuis ma dernière mission... Certains pourtant le franchissent en jetpack !

Credits: ESA/NASA-T. Pesquet Larger image



