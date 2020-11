The International Space Station was orbiting above southern Colorado when an external high-definition camera photographed several snow-capped peaks along a portion of the Rocky Mountain range including Cottonwood Peak near the top left, to Blanca Peak and Mount Lindsey near the bottom right.

iss064e002041 (Oct. 27, 2020) - Larger image https://www.flickr.com/photos/nasa2explore/50547536233/



