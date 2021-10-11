Orbital View Of Mount Erebus On Ross Island, Antarctica

This image, acquired on 29 September 2021 by one of the Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellites, shows Mount Erebus on Ross Island in Antarctica.

Erebus is the southernmost active volcano in the world and is famous for its lake of boiling lava.

Due to the extreme environmental conditions on Ross Island, the volcano is monitored primarily by satellite. According to the Global Volcanism Program, the level of thermal activity during 2020 was lower than in recent years. In this cloudless image, we can see the absence of visible volcanic activity within the crater.

Data from the Copernicus satellites allow volcanoes to be monitored even in environments normally prohibitive for humans.

