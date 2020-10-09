On Board The S.S. Kalpana Chawla

Astronaut Chris Cassidy is pictured inside the S.S. Kalpana Chawla

NASA astronaut and Expedition 63 Commander Chris Cassidy is pictured inside the Northrop Grumman Cygnus space freighter named the S.S. Kalpana Chawla after the first female astronaut of Indian descent who also perished on the ill-fated STS-107 mission aboard Space Shuttle Columbia.

iss063e103888 (Oct. 5, 2020) - Larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.



