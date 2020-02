This oblique view of the northeastern United States highlights the coasts (left to right) of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.

The International Space Station was orbiting 265 miles above the Atlantic Ocean when this photograph was taken by an Expedition 62 crewmember.

iss062e046805 (Feb. 22, 2020) - Larger image

