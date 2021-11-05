Night Time View From The Space Station

Thomas Pesquet: When you let your eyes adapt to the night, you start seeing millions of stars and it's amazing. It really feels like flying on a spaceship into the cosmos... of wait... that's what we do ;)

You always tend to focus on Earth when you take pictures from the International Space Station, because it's right there in front of you when you look out the window, in all its splendour and diversity, but there's also a lot of beauty in the cosmos itself, it's just harder to see (and to photograph) at first.

Quand on regarde par un hubot, de nuit, et qu'on laisse ses yeux s'habituer à l'obscurité, des millions d'étoiles apparaissent et le spectacle est incroyable, d'une beauté à couper le souffle. On réalise vraiment qu'on est à bord d'un vaisseau spatial qui navigue dans le cosmos (enfin... ça me paraît tellement dingue que même moi je ne réalise pas toujours vraiment, en fait 😉). C'est naturel de se focaliser sur la Terre quand on prend des photos depuis la Station : la Terre est immense, magnifique, et juste devant la plupart des hublots... mais la beauté du cosmos peut parfois rivaliser, sous peine qu'on sache la voir... et la photographier !!

Credits: ESA/NASA-T. Pesquet Larger image

