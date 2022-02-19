New Zealand's South Island Seen From Orbit

New Zealand as seen from the International Space Station.

ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer shared this image on Waitangi Day, New Zealand's national day, with the caption:

"Aotearoa - the land of the long white cloud. Something I see clearly from my vantage point in space. I spent a fabulous time in New Zealand in Jan/Feb 2005. Highlights include skydiving at Lake Taupō (my partner, not me) and lots of hiking in the south, including some mysterious trails in the most beautiful forests and mountains I've seen on this planet. The volcanic areas, like the Tongariro Crossing in the North Island, are also superb.

We were also lucky enough to see Mt Cook up close while hiking. And a wonderful street art festival in Christchurch before the tragic earthquake of 2011."

ID: iss066e125026

Credit: ESA/NASA-M.Maurer

Larger image



