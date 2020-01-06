New Year's Eve In Space: Junk Food And Fresh Fruit

The six-member Expedition 61 crew is gathered together inside the Zvezda service module for a New Year's Eve meal.

Clockwise from top left are, Flight Engineers Christina Koch of NASA and Oleg Skripochka of Roscosmos; Commander Luca Parmitano of ESA (European Space Agency); Flight Engineers Alexander Skvortsov of Roscosmos and Jessica Meir and Andrew Morgan, both from NASA.

iss061e112462 (Dec. 31, 2019) - larger image

