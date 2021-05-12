NanoRacks Bishop Airlock and BEAM

The International Space Station's newest component is the NanoRacks Bishop Airlock (center left) attached to the end of the Tranquility module.

Bishop will enable more commercial research, satellite deployments, and cargo operations outside in the vacuum of space. Located on the other side of Bishop on Tranquility is BEAM, or the Bigelow Expandable Activity Module, which is a cargo stowage module outfitted with sensors continuously monitoring its environment.

iss065e004417 (April 25, 2021) - Larger image

