Moving A Soyuz

The Soyuz MS-17 crew ship, carrying Expedition 64 crew members Kate Rubins, Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, maneuvers to its new space-facing port on the Poisk module

This was done following its undocking from the Rassvet module's Earth-facing port just a few minutes earlier. In the upper right, is one of two cymbal-shaped solar arrays belonging to the U.S. Northrop Grumman Cygnus resupply ship.

iss064e044888 (March, 19, 2021) - larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.



