JAXA astronaut Sochi Noguchi is pictured inside the newly arrived SpaceX Cargo Dragon vehicle wearing personal protective equipment.

Safety goggles and masks are required when a crew member opens the hatch and enters a new spacecraft for the first time due to dust and debris that may have been dislodged during the ascent to space.

iss064e011228 (Dec. 7, 2020) - larger image



