Lago G. Carrera and Lago Cochrane, Patagonia, Chile

Matthias's first Earth Observation pictures during his Cosmic Kiss from Patagonia in Chile and Argentina. He posted these images to his social media on 25 November with the caption:

My first Earth observation pics! Patagonia in Chile and Argentina. These images remind me of time spent hiking in Torres del Paine, sleeping in a tent on the mountainside and visiting huge glaciers that cracked and rumbled as if they were alive. Thanks to @europeanspaceagency's Earth Observation office for helping me identify these lakes, glaciers and peninsulas. I missed Ushuaia and Isla Grande de Tierra del Fuego today, but they are on my list to capture as I relive my world travels from space.

Credit: ESA/NASA-M. Maurer ID: 608G4999



