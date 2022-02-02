Kuokewu Zekecun, China As Seen From Space

©ESA
Kuokewu Zekecun, China
Image of the Xinjiang region in northwest China by ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer on board the International Space Station.
Matthias posted these images to his social media channels on 1 February 2022 with the caption:
新年快乐! Happy New Year Shenzhou-13 Crew
2022 is the Year of the Tiger. It's said that children born in the coming year will be energetic, natural leaders who love to take risks - I wonder if they'll also be space explorers 🤔👩🚀👨🚀
ID: iss066e091520
Credit: NASA/ESA-M.Maurer
Larger image
