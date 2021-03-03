Kate Rubins Upgrades The Space Station Solar Arrays

NASA astronaut Kate Rubins (lower left) is pictured during a spacewalk in this oblique view with one of the International Space Station's huge solar arrays extending beyond her.

She was working to install solar array modification kits to support new, more powerful solar arrays that will be delivered on upcoming SpaceX Dragon cargo missions.

iss064e038944 (Feb. 28, 2021)



