Jessica Watkins Gazes At Her Home Planet

NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins floats in the International Space Station's cupola, a viewing window from which Earth and celestial objects are visible.

Watkins reported for duty in August 2017 and completed two years of training as an astronaut candidate. Her astronaut candidate training included scientific and technical briefings, intensive instruction in space station's systems, spacewalks, robotics, physiological training, T-38 flight training, water and wilderness survival training, geology training, and expeditionary skills training.

Watkins also served as an aquanaut crew member in the Aquarius underwater habitat for the NASA Extreme Environment Mission Operations, or NEEMO, 23 mission in 2019.

Watkins is currently serving as a mission specialist on NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 mission to the space station, which launched on April 27, 2022.

Image Credit: NASA Larger image

