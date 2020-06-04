Japanese And Canadian Space Station Components

This oblique view from the port side of the International Space Station's truss structure shows JAXA's (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) and the Canadian Space Agency's (CSA) contribution to the orbiting lab.

Included in this photograph is a major portion of the Kibo laboratory module, the H-II Transfer Vehicle-9 (HTV-9) resupply ship and the Canadarm2 robotic arm.

iss063e022443 (June 1, 2020) - Larger image



