James Webb Telescope Begins Its Journey

Arianespace's Ariane 5 rocket launches with NASA's James Webb Space Telescope onboard, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, from the ELA-3 Launch Zone of Europe's Spaceport at the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou, French Guiana.

The James Webb Space Telescope (sometimes called JWST or Webb) is a large infrared telescope with a 21.3 foot (6.5 meter) primary mirror. The observatory will study every phase of cosmic history--from within our solar system to the most distant observable galaxies in the early universe.

Photo: NASA/Chris Gunn larger image

