The International Space Station is pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour during a fly around of the orbiting lab that took place following its undocking from the Harmony module's space-facing port on Nov. 8, 2021.

The orbital complex was flying over 250 miles above the Nile Delta in Egypt when this photograph was taken.

iss066e080034 (Nov. 8, 2021) - larger image



